Ark. police receive grant for ECDs, body armor

By Lee Hogan

thecabin.net

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office will receive the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which the two agencies jointly applied for earlier this summer.

The two agencies will receive $23,097, with each receiving approximately $11,548.50. According to Executive assistant to the Chief of Police Dara Tapley, the agencies have applied for the funding numerous times in the past.

FCSO Chief Deputy Matt Rice previously said the sheriff’s office planned to use its share of the funds on six stun guns, four bulletproof vests and two radar guns.

