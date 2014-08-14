Calif. cops receive $30K in battle against alcohol-related crime

By Matt Fountain

The Tribune

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The San Luis Obispo Police Department has been awarded nearly $30,000 in a state grant to address alcohol-related crime.

The city received $29,008 from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control this month, one of several grants awarded across the state to municipal police departments through the agency’s grant assistance program.

The money will be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverages sales to minors through efforts such as “shoulder tap” operations, coordinated with ABC agents, where minor decoys solicit liquor store patrons to purchase alcohol for them.

Full Story: SLO police receive $30,000 grant to fight alcohol-related crime