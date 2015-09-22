Calif. department gets nearly $1.9M in federal grants to hire more police

By Megan Ginise

The Fresno Bee

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno has been awarded nearly $1.9 million in federal grants to hire more police, Mayor Ashley Swearengin announced Monday.

U.S. Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch announced the award Monday for Fresno, which was included in awards to nearly 200 law enforcement agencies across the nation. The grants are intended to create, and in some cases protect, 866 law enforcement positions. Fresno’s grant will be used to hire neighborhood police officers and school resource officers.

The money will allow the police department to hire 15 police officers to serve 15 schools and their surrounding neighborhoods, equaling 30% of the total cost of the combined 15 officers for three years. The remaining 70% will be split between the city of Fresno and Fresno Unified School District as part of a joint agreement to provide police services for high school and middle school campuses and surrounding neighborhoods.

“This award will help us bolster a crucial piece of our ‘Restore Fresno’ initiative that is already revitalizing our most vulnerable neighborhoods,” said Swearengin. “It will help our police department increase the efficiency of its community policing efforts and more importantly, provide a more effective response to ensure the safety and security of our homes and our children.”

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer added, “These 15 officers will have an immediate impact in some of our most challenged neighborhoods and school campuses by reducing crime and the fear of crime, while facilitating positive activities for our youth.”

