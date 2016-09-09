Calif. department receives $50K to monitor alcohol sales

By Supriya Yelimeli

The Daily Nexus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office received a $50,000 grant Tuesday to combat alcohol-related crimes in Isla Vista.

The money was awarded by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), which authorizes liquor licenses for all state businesses. The grant program emphasizes a “full-court press” strategy to eliminate crime stemming from the sale of alcohol, according to the ABC grant description.

Although a large portion of the money will be used to patrol liquor licenses and underage drinking at public venues, the Sheriff’s Department will also allocate funds to “alcohol awareness” programs for vendors. The Isla Vista Foot Patrol (IVFP) will be in charge of all enforcement and education.

