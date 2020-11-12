Calif. Highway Patrol gets grant to fight distracted driving

By Sarah Richards

California Highway Patrol Office of Community Outreach & Media Relations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Distracted driving can be a life-changing choice resulting in crashes and the deaths of thousands of people every year in the United States. Driven to make a difference, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has implemented a yearlong Adult Distracted Drivers grant designed to keep California roads safe through education and enforcement.

“Distracted driving continues to be a serious issue on our roadway, and it is entirely avoidable,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “With the support of this grant, we can implement lifesaving efforts throughout California that will raise awareness and hopefully change dangerous behavior behind the wheel.”

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

