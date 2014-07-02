Calif. PD will patrol on two wheels through grant

By Shari Roach

West Orange Times & Observer

OAKLAND — The Oakland Police Department recently received a grant of $1,000 to purchase a new bicycle — an effective tool for patrolling the West Orange Trail and town streets.

The police force was approved for a Justice Assistance Grant from the Federal Department of Law Enforcement as reimbursement after they purchased the new Cannondale Bicycle, complete with lights for the back along with other safety features and police decals.

“We are happy to receive any amount of grant funding,” Oakland Police Chief Steve Thomas said. “And it just so happens that the West Orange Trail runs right through Oakland. [Bikes] can get places where cars can’t, and with so many people using the trail, it is important to have a presence there.”

