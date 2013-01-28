Calif. police department granted $70K for traffic safety awareness

Visalia Times-Delta

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — For the next year, Porterville police will get some help fighting DUI, distracted driving and other traffic-related enforcement.

As part of an Office of Traffic Safety grant, Porterville will get $69,609 in an attempt to make the public more aware of traffic safety problems and conduct extra enforcement details.

The grant will fund: DUI patrols, motorcycle safety enforcement, distracted driving, red-light runners and speeding motorists, as well as warrant and court stings.

Full Story: Porterville police get big grant