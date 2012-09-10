Calif. police department receives grant

San Gabriel Valley Tribune

WHITTIER, Calif. — Whittier police have received an $8,000 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to combat alcohol-related crimes such as underage drinking, authorities announced this week.

The grant was one of hundreds awarded to California law enforcement agencies through the ABC’s Grant Assistance Program, or GAP.

The program not only provides funding for local law enforcement agencies to target alcohol-related problems, but also teams them up with ABC agents, Whittier police said in a written statement.

“The funds will be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs,” the statement said.

Copyright 2012 MediaNews Group, Inc. and Los Angeles Newspaper Group, Inc.