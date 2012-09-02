Calif. police get alcohol-fighting grant

By Darrell R. Santschi

The Press Enterprise

Hemet police have been awarded a $40,000 grant to help battle alcohol-related crime.

The grant is one of 54 awarded to local law enforcement agencies by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control’s grant assistance program.

Money will be used to help pay for joint programs involving Hemet police and ABC agents. The program was created in 1995 to put bad alcohol-selling license holders out of business and to keep alcohol away from minors, according to a Hemet Police Department news release.

Copyright 2012 The Press Enterprise