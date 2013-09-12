Conn. police await word on federal grant following Sandy Hook shooting

By Davis Dunavin

Patch.com

NEWTOWN, Conn. — In August, a $602,000 grant from the Department of Justice provided Newtown relief to the police department for many expenses from the Dec. 14 shooting through June. Now the town is hoping for a follow-up grant to cover costs for two of the full-time police officers walking the halls of Newtown’s elementary schools.

The COPS (Community-Oriented Policing Services) Grant is expected to be announced as soon as this week, First Selectman Pat Llodra told members of the Board of Finance. Officials applied for the grant in June, one of several the town has sought since Dec. 14.

“If we’re successful, we’re eligible to receive enough money to place two officers in our elementary schools, whichever ones we choose,” she said. “Every week I call the federal contacts to say, when are we going to hear about the grant?”

