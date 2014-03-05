Conn. police get new vehicles through grant

By Kimberly Donnelly

The Weston Forum

WESTON, Conn. — The Weston selectmen on Feb. 24 unanimously approved using $82,576 from the town’s vehicle sinking fund to purchase two new police vehicles.

Police Chief John Troxell said when the new vehicles are ready, the other 10 vehicles in the department’s fleet will be rotated so that some patrol cars become sergeants’ cars, and some of the sergeants’ vehicles will in turn be used for training or site jobs (where the vehicles mainly sit on the side of the road while officers direct traffic).

Full Story: Weston to get two new police cars