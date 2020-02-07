COPS announces grants for school safety, combating drug distribution

Corridor News

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department announced that the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) has released over $500 million in grant solicitations under the COPS Hiring Program (CHP) and several other grant programs that advance community policing, keep school students safe and promote the health and safety of our nation’s law enforcement officers.

The STOP School Violence Prevention Program provides funding to improve security at schools and on school grounds in the grantees’ jurisdictions through evidence-based school safety programs. The COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program is designed to investigate illicit activities related to the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine. The COPS Office Anti-Heroin Task Force Program advances public safety by providing funds directly to state law enforcement to locate and investigate illicit activities through statewide collaboration.

“There is no more noble profession than serving as a law enforcement officer and putting your life on the line to protect your community. Our police officers fight an unrelenting fight, and it is more important than ever to support them,” said COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “This funding will provide critical support to state, local, and tribal agencies so that they can bolster their ranks and reinforce community policing strategies and programs, and further our commitment to reducing violent crime.”

Full story: DOJ Releases $500 Million In Grants For Hiring Law Enforcement Officers, School Safety, Combating Distribution Of Drugs