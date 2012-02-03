Cops’ game plan for Super Bowl: Prevent drunk driving

The Boston Globe

As people gear up for Super Bowl Sunday, buying beer and liquor to consume during the big game, Hingham police are again reminding locals to drive safe and drive sober.

To further the initiative, the department has launched a campaign with The US Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with support from the National Football League, creating signs that marks the importance of designating a driver.

As such, Hingham police will deploy additional roving OUI patrols on Sunday night and into Monday morning, looking to stop drivers who may be impaired. The funding for the additional crews will come from a federal community-policing grant awarded to the Hingham police.

Read the full story