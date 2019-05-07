Deadline for many COPS 2019 grants fast approaching
Applications for these programs are due by May 28
By Police1 Staff
WASHINGTON — The COPS Office is reminding agencies that many 2019 grant funding programs are currently open and accepting applications.
The final day to apply for the following grants is May 28:
- COPS Anti-Heroin Task Force (AHTF) Program – Applications due by May 28, 2019 at 7:59 PM EDT
- COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP) – Applications due by May 28, 2019 at 7:59 PM EDT
- Community Policing Development (CPD) Program – Applications due by May 28, 2019 at 7:59 PM EDT
- Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Program – Applications due by May 28, 2019 at 7:59 PM EDT
- School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) – Applications due by May 31, 2019 at 7:59 PM EDT
Visit the COPS Office site for more information.