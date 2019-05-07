Deadline for many COPS 2019 grants fast approaching

By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — The COPS Office is reminding agencies that many 2019 grant funding programs are currently open and accepting applications.

The final day to apply for the following grants is May 28:

COPS Anti-Heroin Task Force (AHTF) Program – Applications due by May 28, 2019 at 7:59 PM EDT

COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP) – Applications due by May 28, 2019 at 7:59 PM EDT

Community Policing Development (CPD) Program – Applications due by May 28, 2019 at 7:59 PM EDT

Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Program – Applications due by May 28, 2019 at 7:59 PM EDT

School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) – Applications due by May 31, 2019 at 7:59 PM EDT

Visit the COPS Office site for more information.

