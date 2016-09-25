DOJ awards $12M to combat illegal drug manufacturing, distribution and trafficking

Department of Justice

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) today announced nearly $12 million in grant funding to address both methamphetamine use and production and the distribution of heroin and other opioids.

COPS Office Director Ronald Davis announced the 2016 COPS Anti-Heroin Task Force Program (AHTF) and COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP) grants at the Indiana State Police Headquarters, where the Indiana State Police will receive $950,000 to address the significant increase in drug-related deaths in the state.

“Heroin and opioid abuse is having a devastating impact on nearly every community in the United States,” said Director Davis. “The grants announced today will contribute to the administration’s overall strategy in combating this horrible epidemic. We look forward to working with all of the state law enforcement agencies that received funding today.”

