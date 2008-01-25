For Pa. police, grants are vital but becoming scarce

By Kimm R. Montone

The Scranton Times-Tribune

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two portable alcoholscreening devices sat in cases on a table inside Police Chief David Elliott’s office. Next to them lay about 250 plastic mouthpieces that the department’s patrol division will use on suspected drunken drivers.

At $ 500 each, the two screening devices arrived thanks to grant dollars from the state attorney general’s office, the chief said.

“People say $ 500 is no big deal, but that’s $ 500 we don’t have to take out of our budget,” he said.

Read the rest of the story here.