Foundation grants help Philadelphia police get new equipment

Mari A. Schaefer

Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Last year, the Philadelphia Police Department was able to provide its force some much-needed extra training, equipment, and technology, thanks to $514,500 in grants from the Philadelphia Police Foundation. The year-end tally was announced by the foundation on Jan. 6.

The funds supported the PPD’s purchase of 72 ballistic helmets for the SWAT team; anti-bias training for police cadets at the Holocaust Museum in Washington; canine bulletproof vests; improved saddle padding for horses in the mounted unit; funding for a drone program; renovations to the 18th Police District and Southwest District Division buildings at 55th and Pine Streets; and other necessities. The items had not been included in the city’s 2019 budget for the department.

“Last year was extremely productive and satisfying for our board and for the ultimate benefit of the men and women of the police department,” said Maureen S. Rush, president of the foundation.