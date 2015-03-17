Ga. cops receive $55K HEAT grant

Marietta Daily Journal

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department recently announced the award of a matching funds grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in the amount of $55,200 to be part of the metro Atlanta multi-jurisdictional DUI task force.

“The unit will be comprised of three officers and one sergeant, the grant from GOHS will fund 40 percent of the salaries for one officer and the sergeant, and Henry County will be responsible for 60 percent of their pay as well as 100 percent of two additional in-kind officers,” county spokeswoman Melissa Robinson said in a statement.

The task force will be operating under the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic unit.

