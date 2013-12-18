Grant helps NY police purchase new vehicle

By Levi Pascher

The Leader Herald

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. — The city will purchase a new car for the Police Department for about $9,000, thanks in part to a $20,000 federal grant received by the department.

Chief Donald VanDeusen said the federal Byrne Jag Grant worth $20,000 was secured for the department by state Sen. Hugh Farley.

During a meeting Dec. 10 with the Common Council, VanDeusen said with the grant and $5,263 remaining in the 2013 department equipment account, the remaining amount for the city to pay will be $9,142.

