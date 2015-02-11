Grant will equip Md. cops with body cams

By Jane Bellmyer

Cecil Whig

PERRYVILLE, Md. — Rising Sun Police Chief Chip Peterson plans to ask the Local Government Insurance Trust for help purchasing body cameras for his department.

It’s the same organization that Perryville Police Chief Vince Wernz recently learned would award his department a 50-percent matching grant.

“I was pretty shocked LGIT acted so quickly,” Wernz said Tuesday. “I haven’t even gone through the board yet. I’ll present it to (the mayor and commissioners) at the next work session on Feb. 26.”

