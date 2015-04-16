Grant will improve Pa. PD’s bike unit

By Pamela Lehman

The Morning Call

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem police said a $4,500 donation from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will be used to purchase items for the department’s bicycle unit.

The donation was presented Friday to city and police officials. In March, IBEW also presented a donation to Allentown police for three bicycles for that department’s bike unit.

Bethlehem police has 56 bike certified police officers and 16 bicycles.

Full Story: Bethlehem police receive donation for bicycle unit