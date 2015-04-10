Grant will outfit Mont. cops with body cams

By Al Knauber

Independent Record

HELENA, Mont. — Helena’s police officers and deputies with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office have long had cameras in their patrol vehicles, but a state grant will allow them to begin wearing cameras on their uniforms.

The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday it awarded more than $143,000 to help law enforcement agencies purchase equipment as part of an initiative to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on Montana roads.

This round of grants, a news release stated, was intended to assist law enforcement agencies participating in the Transportation Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program. The program provides money to fund overtime patrols for officers to concentrate on seat belt use and those who are driving while impaired.

