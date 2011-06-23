Grants to help S.C. department buy police car

By Richard Kelly

BELTON, S.C. — City council members heard Monday about conditions that have been set for the city to receive two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

One of the grants would be for $52,500 to help pay for an elevator to be installed in City Hall. The other grant would be for $17,830 to pay for a police car.

The city will combine the $52,500 with a $100,000 grant the town received from the Timken Foundation for the elevator installation.

Debi Green with the agriculture department said at a called council meeting Monday evening that the money was available for the two grants.

To meet the conditions for the elevator grant, the city will need to conduct a public hearing and a dedication ceremony as well as have an insurance policy with a 30-day cancellation notice. The architect and contractor on the project will need to sign a lobbying disclosure form.

City administrator David Watson said the bids for the elevator grant would go out through the state and would be opened in public at a gathering in Belton. Green asked that she be notified so she could be present when the bids were opened.

The conditions for the police car grant were the same as for the other grant, except for the portion involving construction.

For each grant, the required public hearing will happen at least 10 days after public notice has been posted and the agriculture department has been notified of the desired hearing date.

Green said the grant money could be obligated following the public hearing and would be distributed to the town after all the conditions were met.

