High-crime business areas given added patrol in Mass.

By Brian Fraga

Herald News

FALL RIVER, Mass. —The Fall River Police Department has been awarded a $78,400 grant to patrol business areas affected by crime.

With several dozen reported armed robberies of Fall River businesses in 2013, the grant will help pay for surveillance and high-visibility patrols along with documented police visits and conversations with business owners.

Security assessments will also be conducted on at least 20 businesses, with selection based upon their location in hot spots, previous robberies and the expressed willingness of business owners to participate in the Business Police Partner Program, officials said.

