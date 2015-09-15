How new guidelines are changing the police grant process

The Universal Grant Guidelines (UGG) issued by the US Office of Budget and Management (OMB) had an effective date of December 26, 2014 — but the system is just now discovering that this is a reality.

The new guidance provides a “streamlined -framework” for grants administration and management. This means that the circulars and other guidance documents that help the law enforcement agency understand the rules for managing their grants have changed. This change has created some concern and confusion for those who already have grants in hand.

Please note that these changes do not retroactively apply to current grant contracts signed before December 26, 2014.

New Financial Guide

A new Department of Justice Financial Guide was published recently and is available to download at http://ojp.gov/financialguide/index.htm. This webpage has a link to the entire OMB UGG update website http://ojp.gov/funding/UniformGuidance.htm#.

The UGG include changes to administrative requirements, cost principles and audit requirements. These three areas have been updated and merged for simplicity. The Financial Guide, the online resource that compiles a variety of laws, rules and regulations that affect the financial and administrative management of your award, will become a DOJ-wide Financial Guide, inclusive of the Office of Justice Programs (OJP), the Community Oriented Policing Services office (COPS), and the Office on Violence against Women (OVW) financial policies and procedures. The Financial Guide will also include specific language changes and other updates to comply with the guidance.

These changes will require that you supply additional, more detailed information regarding pre-agreement cost approval, CFDA applicable names and number your DUNS number on the awards. There may be additional special conditions on your award related to internal financial controls in your accounting system. The frequently asked questions may be your best resource document to use to answer your accounting questions.

The Office of Justice has published an OJP Financial Guide Change History to help you identify and locate the changes made to the administration and management of grants. http://ojp.gov/financialguide/pdfs/changehistory.pdf As OJP procedural changes are finalized, you will be able to access relevant quick reference guides, info sheets and other training materials explaining the changes in more detail here.

Examples of the changes include:

• Consultant rate has been increased to $650 per day or $81.25 per hour

• Sole source procurements in excess of $150,000 must receive prior approval

• Conference approval planning and reporting has many changes (please see financial guide)

After you have had a chance to review this information and have any questions, you may contact your federal grant manager or contact the Customer Service Center at ask.ocfo@usdoj.gov or 1-800-458-0786.

Ultimately, most of the changes relate to accounting rules and procedures, which need to be carefully reviewed by your internal grant administrator and your department’s accountant.