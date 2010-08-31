Ill. department gets rugged laptop for squad car

By Hillary Gavan

Beloit Daily News

ROSCOE — The police department has received two grants thanks to the work of Chief Jamie Evans.

It was awarded $6,834 from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) for a new rugged laptop computer to be mounted in a patrol car. Chief Jamie Evans applied for the grant in June.

The state-of-the-art computer would allow police access to state and national crime files and intelligence databases and communicate digitally with other law enforcement agencies statewide. It will be the fifth laptop computer, or “Tough Book,” received through grant money obtained by the police department.

