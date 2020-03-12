Ind. police get grant for intel-sharing platform

John Kline

Goshen News

GOSHEN, Ind. — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday authorized the Goshen Police Department’s participation in a new Internet and mobile intelligence-sharing platform being piloted by the state.

According to city attorney Bodie Stegelmann, the Indiana Drug Enforcement Association has offered the Goshen Police Department $20,000 in grant funding to help pilot a new Internet and mobile software platform designed to provide a real time display of live, shared events indexed by location and content.

According to Banjo Inc., the idea behind the new Live Time Intelligence platform is to provide 24/7 insight into unplanned events, such as mass shootings, traffic collisions, fires and school safety across counties and major cities within Indiana.

