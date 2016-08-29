Ind. police receive grant to start cadet program

By Victoria T. Davis

The Indy Channel

INDIANAPOLIS – A surprise grant to the Indy Public Safety Foundation just helped the Indianapolis police department launch a cadet program for high school graduates.

A $100,000 grant was presented to Indy Public Safety Foundation Executive Director Dane Nutty and IMPD Chief Troy Riggs at the Central Indiana Community Foundation’s 100th anniversary gala held at Scottish Rite Cathedral Saturday night.

The department’s cadet program will target inner-city high school graduates ages 18-21 who want to become IMPD officers.

