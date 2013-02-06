Iowa police department lands $4,000 traffic safety grant

Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Iowa — For its participation in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” nationwide crackdown on drunken driving from Aug. 16 to Sept. 3, the Cuba City Police Department will receive a $4,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Transportation Safety to purchase new equipment to enhance traffic safety efforts.

In 2012, alcohol-related crashes in Wisconsin killed 225 people and injured nearly 3,000, according to transportation statistics. There were about 35,000 convictions for drunken-driving offenses in Wisconsin in 2011.

