Kan. police receive grant to boost community policing

By Nadya Faulx

KMUW

WICHITA, Kan. — The Wichita Police Department has received a federal grant from the Department of Justice to hire more community policing officers.

The community policing Grant worth $875,000 will go toward hiring six new WPD officers and one supervisor.

Chief Gordon Ramsay says the officers will focus on problem locations along the Broadway corridor, particularly around motels and commercial areas there.

