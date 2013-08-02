Ky. police receive traffic grant

surfky.com

CADIZ, Ky. — The Cadiz Police Department has received an $8,200 grant to continue its traffic safety program into the year 2014.

It marks the sixth consecutive year the CPD has received the grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety. The funds will be used to pay for officer overtime hours and fuel during the course of increased patrol in high crash and speed-related areas of the city.

We are honored to once again receive this grant and put it to use in helping reduce the crash rate in the city,” said Chief Chad Grace. “The numbers have shown the traffic program to be successful, and we want to continue that.

