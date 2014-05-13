Mass. cops go deep into gang issues through grant

By Jim Therrien

The Berkshire Eagle

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city’s Community Connection program — targeting the roots of youth criminal and gang involvement — is poised to move beyond the “planning and preparation stage,” according to coordinator Adam Hinds.

The comprehensive effort has received a $100,000 state Shannon Community Safety Initiative grant for 2014. It seeks to address the underlying issues that can lead teens and youth in their early 20s to crime and gang activity.

Major components include hiring an outreach worker to work with about two dozen youths especially at risk of turning to criminal activity, Hinds said, along with funding for extra police patrols in “hot spot” areas of the city, and for the Salvation Army’s Bridging the Gap after-school program for teens.

Full Story: Grant to allow Pittsfield to address gang issues in-depth