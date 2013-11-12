Mass. grant will enhance pedestrian safety

By Brittney McNamara

Wicked Local Walpole

WALPOLE, Mass. — Walpole police secured a state grant to increase pedestrian safety in town and provide bicycle safety education to kids.

With $3,000 from the Executive Office of Public Safety, Deputy Police Chief John Carmichael said the department will up efforts to keep pedestrians safe in Walpole using awareness and new equipment, as well as provide bike safety education to kids. After 11 were injured in pedestrian accidents in town last year, Carmichael said the grant is necessary to get that number to zero.

“Over past few years we’ve had around [an 11 to 12 accident] average. That’s too many,” Carmichael said. “We want to try and reduce that by using some targeted enforcement.”

