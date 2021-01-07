Mass. PD awarded grant to reduce impaired driving

By Community Content

WickedLocal.com

DEDHAM, Mass.— The Dedham Police were awarded a grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research to increase the number of impaired driving patrols during the holiday season.

The Dedham Police will join other departments across the state and the Massachusetts State Police in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

“When an impaired driver is behind the wheel, everyone is at risk — passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists and other motorists sharing the road,” said Chief Michael d’Entremont of the Dedham Police Department. “These funds will increase our traffic enforcement presence over the holidays. Regardless of the type or level of impairment, if a driver is dangerously operating their vehicle, they will be stopped.”

Full story: Dedham Police awarded grant to reduce impaired driving