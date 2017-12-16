Mass. PD gets grant to reduce impaired driving

Beverly Citizen

BEVERLY, Mass. — The Beverly Police Department was awarded a special grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) to increase the number of impaired driving patrols during the holiday season.

Beverly police will join local police departments across the state and the State Police in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over (DSOGPO)and enforcement mobilization and public information campaign.

“Drivers impaired by any drug, including marijuana or alcohol, are a major threat to the safety of our roads,” said Chief John LeLacheur of the Beverly Police Department. “Our officers will be stopping any motorist who is exhibiting signs of impairment, or driving in a dangerous manner.”

