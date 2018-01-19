Mass. PD receives grant to maintain public safety

Somerville Journal

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Public Safety Secretary Daniel Bennett announced Friday, Jan. 19 that 14 police and fire departments have received $3,015,000 in state grants to assist municipalities in maintaining public safety and emergency response core services. These funds may be used to restore, retain or hire police and fire personnel or for overtime if needed to provide adequate shift coverage to maintain appropriate staffing levels.

The Somerville Police and Fire Departments will receive $38,000 and $60,000, respectively.

The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant (MUNI) program assists eligible municipalities to maintain public safety and emergency response services by helping them address police and/or fire department staffing necessities. Nine municipalities submitted applications on behalf of their police departments and five municipalities also requested funding for their fire departments.

