Mass. PD using grant for officer wellness pilot program at horse farm

By Tewksbury Police Department

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Chief Ryan Columbus is pleased to report that the Tewksbury Police Department has sent six officers to participate in an officer wellness pilot program at Strongwater Farm thanks to grant funding from the Hidden Battles Foundation.

The officers will participate in a six-week wellness program, attending a 90-minute session each week at the farm for educational sessions that include hands-on experiences and activities with horses and self-reflection in a holistic environment.

The purpose of the Caring for the Caregiver Equine Program for First Responders is to help officers learn self-awareness, the importance of physical and wellness care, and healthy self-expression, while beginning to identify the skills needed to build resilience and cope with stress while building the confidence to support their personal goals.

