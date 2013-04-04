Mass. police combat underage drinking with grant

By Jeremie Smith

The Walpole Patch

WALPOLE, Mass. — The Walpole Police Department has received a $5,000 grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS).

The grant is intended to assist local police departments in addressing underage drinking issues within their respective cities and towns. EOPSS has been instrumental in providing communities such as Walpole with additional resources to help deploy extra officers on the street in an effort to focus on underage drinking.

There are many tools to address underage drinking and the grant provides much needed funding to target the problem, according to Walpole Police. The grant will fund a variety of law enforcement mechanisms, including compliance checks in all liquor establishments; reverse stings, shoulder taps, party patrols, and “Cops in Shops” initiatives.

