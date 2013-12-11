Mass. police get $26K for K-9 unit
By Dan Gigliotti
iBerkshires.com
DALTON, Mass. — The Police Department has sniffed out additional funding for the establishment of a K-9 unit.
The department was granted a total of $26,000 to the support the creation and early maintenance of a trained dog and K-9 officer.
“It’s something that we’re excited and gearing up for,” Police Chief Jeffrey Coe said, following the formal acceptance of funds by the Select Board on Monday.
