Mass. police get $26K for K-9 unit

By Dan Gigliotti

iBerkshires.com

DALTON, Mass. — The Police Department has sniffed out additional funding for the establishment of a K-9 unit.

The department was granted a total of $26,000 to the support the creation and early maintenance of a trained dog and K-9 officer.

“It’s something that we’re excited and gearing up for,” Police Chief Jeffrey Coe said, following the formal acceptance of funds by the Select Board on Monday.

