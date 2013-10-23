Mass. police get ‘Click It or Ticket’ grant

Wicked Local Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — The Hingham police have been awarded a grant to participate in a crackdown on seat-belt and child passenger seat violations. The grant was awarded from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Highway Safety Division.

This crackdown, which runs from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1, is part of a state wide Click it or Ticket Mobilization. Besides Hingham, 95 other Massachusetts police departments will be participating in the crackdown. The grant funds additional officers to be on the street during this period who will be actively looking for traffic violations and taking notice if the drivers and passengers are buckled up. The officers will have a zero tolerance for those who are not buckled up or who allow children to be unrestrained. Violators will be issued civil citations for those violations.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over half of the 21,253 passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2011 were unbelted at the time of the crash. Those deaths were more prevalent at night than during the daytime. For this reason, the Officers working this grant will work both day and evening time frames.

