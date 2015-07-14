Mass. police get grant to improve energy efficiency

By Ellie Oleson

AUBURN, Mass. — Julie A. Jacobson, town manager, informed selectmen on Monday that the state Department of Energy Resources’ Green Communities Division approved a highly competitive $157,095 grant to fund three projects in town.

The three projects are: conversion of the heating system at Town Hall from oil to natural gas, with mechanical upgrades; installation of an energy management system at Town Hall, and the addition of energy-saving variable frequency drives for the air conditioning and heating systems at the police station.

Auburn is one of 51 of Massachusetts’ 136 Green Communities to receive a portion of $8.9 million in competitive grant awards this year. The highest award, $245,000, went to Acton for a townwide LED streetlight conversion and school energy upgrades. The smallest award, $34,862, went to Provincetown for an oil-to-propane heating system conversion and other improvements at the town’s tourism center.

