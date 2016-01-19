Mass. police receive $38K shoplifting grant

By Gaya Cawlet

Itemlive.com

REVERE, Mass. — The Revere Police Department has received a $38,495 grant to combat an increase in shoplifting in the city, Revere police said.

The Revere Police Department was one of 27 cities and towns in Massachusetts to receive the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) Program Implementation grant, which is a federal grant administered by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and Office of Grants and Research, Revere police said.

The purpose of the grant is to develop and implement a “No Tolerance for Shoplifting” program. Through Revere’s crime analysis program, the police department has reported a significant increase in shoplifting offenses, Revere police said.

