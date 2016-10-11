Mass. police receive grant for K-9 kennel

Chelmsford Independent

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Chief James M. Spinney has announced the Police Department has received a grant for $3,894 to outfit the department’s K-9 cruiser with new transportation and safety measures for K-9 dog Flaco, according to a press release.

The grant, awarded by Massachusetts Vest-a-Dog, will be used to purchase a new cruiser kennel and over-heat detector, the press release said.

The cruiser kennel will replace the entire backseat of the cruiser operated by Officer Dave Leo -- K-9 Flaco’s handler -- while the over-heat detector monitors the interior temperature of the car.

