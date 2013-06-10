Mass. police receive grant to improve cyclist, pedestrian safety

ABC 40

AMHERST, Mass. — The Amherst Police Department has been awarded $5,000 in grant money to help reduce the number of motor vehicle-related fatalities and injuries involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

They are one of 48 police departments nationwide to receive the grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The funding is part of $192,000 provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Bicyclists and pedestrians are particularly vulnerable road users because they may not be immediately visible to drivers and unlike those in vehicles, nothing protects them from impact,” says Amherst Police Chief Scott Livingstone who notes, “We’ll use the grant for education, enforcement and outreach we believe will help protect our pedestrians and cyclists from injuries and fatalities.”

