Mo. police want to pursue grant to solve cold cases

By Jess Rollins

News-Leader.com

At least seven homicides spanning more than 20 years, as well as Springfield’s infamous “three missing women” case, could get an investigative boost if police are awarded the competitive grant.

According to documents filed by police for the request, the money would fund overtime, travel expenses, DNA testing costs and specialized training for police working cold cases.

