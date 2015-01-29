Mont. PD seeks Homeland Security grant for mobile command unit

By Keila Szpaller

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department got the nod Wednesday to have the mayor sign off on a Homeland Security grant proposal – one that names the Rainbow Family as an “extremist” hazard in western Montana.

The $254,930 grant will purchase a mobile communications vehicle the Missoula police will share with other law enforcement and emergency responders in seven western Montana counties, according to Assistant Police Chief Scott Hoffman. The city’s contribution is $29,200.

According to police, the Montana Department of Military Affairs’ Disaster and Emergency Services division already approved the city’s application.

