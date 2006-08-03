Native American N.M. departments get federal funding

The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE- The US Justice Department has awarded grants of more than $1.1 million to seven tribal police departments around New Mexico.

The pueblos of Isleta, Jemez, Laguna, Nambe, Sandia, Pojoaque and the Navajo Chapter of Ramah will share the funding. They can use it for salaries, training, new equipment and crime fighting technology.

Senator Jeff Bingaman and Representative Tom Udall, both New Mexico Democrats, announced the grants Wednesday.

They say the money will help provide the resources Indian communities need to adequately staff and equip their police departments.