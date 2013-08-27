N.C. police replace interview room equipment thanks to grant

By Sharon Myers

The Dispatch

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington City Council accepted a $7,903 Interview Room Equipment Grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission during its meeting on Monday on behalf of the Lexington Police Department.

The police department received the grant from the North Carolina Department of Safety Governor’s Crime Commission to replace out-of-date audio and video recording systems for its interview rooms. Certain interviews and interrogations are mandated by law to be recorded both by video and by audio. The Lexington Police Department has a practice of recording all interviews to strengthen investigations for prosecution by the district attorney’s office. This is grant is 100 percent funded through the state and does not require any matching funds.

Other law enforcement agencies in the county are also in the process of applying for the Crime Commission grant. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has applied for $11,855 to replace firearms, ammunition magazines, fire arms accessories and portable radios. The Thomasville Police Department has applied for $12,427 for equipment to assist in task force operations.

