ND department receives grant for high-tech helmets

By Robin Huebner

Inforum

FARGO, N.D. — Police officers here are expected to have access sometime next year to high-tech helmets that can resist a rifle round, the likes of which might have saved Officer Jason Moszer’s life during a standoff nearly seven months ago.

Moszer was wearing two bullet-resistant vests the night of Feb. 10 while responding to a domestic disturbance at a north Fargo home, but his unprotected head was struck by a round fired from Marcus Schumacher’s rifle. Schumacher shot himself in the head about an hour later and died. Moszer died the next day at Sanford Medical Center.

In late March, Chief Dave Todd said his department was considering purchasing Kevlar helmets to give officers added protection. The helmets wouldn’t fend off a rifle round, but would “at least offer some protection,” Todd said at the time.

