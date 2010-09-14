NJ agencies get grants to prevent bias crimes

By Ken Serrano

MyCentralJersey.com

MIDDLESEX COUNTY — The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has awarded $5,000 grants to 21 municipalities and the Rutgers University Police Department to combat bias crimes.

Those departments will send out officers to neighborhoods, religious schools and places of worship where bias-related vandalism, harassment or assaults could happen. The departments receiving the grants will also provide and promote programs that teach tolerance or educate the community on New Jersey’s bias laws so people can identify and report any incidents.

In applying for the grants, the departments were required to speak to the leaders of ethnic and religious groups in their communities to gather information on potential problems and solutions.

